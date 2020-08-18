Chrissy TeigenKatherine & Chris' babyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos

Lightweight Pajamas for Hot Summer Nights

Shop breathable PJs from Anthropologie, Asos and more.

There's nothing worse than waking up in a sweat on a hot summer night. Luckily, we've found some lightweight pajamas that you won't overheat in—and that are super cute, too. These PJs vary from nightgowns to matching shorts and T sets. Summer isn't quite over just yet, after all! 

Below, shop these breathable PJs at a variety of price points from Anthropologie, Asos and more. 

LC Lauren Conrad Floral Print Chemise

This floral nightgown not only has a beautiful print, but also has an airy feel. 

$42
$25
Kohl's

Bluebella Abigail Satin Short Pajama Set

How sweet is this pink and black pajama set? We love its classic button-up style, plus it's available in both standard and plus sizes. 

$58
Asos

Summer Sleep Henley Dress

This sleep dress has a sexy bodycon style. Plus, it works for you year-round—you can pair it with leggings in the winter. It's available in both standard and plus sizes.

$58
Skims

Bluebella Abby Crop Lace Insert Cami and Short Set

This sexy, cropped, lace cami and shorts set has cool crossed straps in the back. 

$62
Asos

Splendid Striped Shirt & Shorts Pajama Set

Add a pop of color with this classic PJ set. We love its sun-bleached multicolored stripes.

$68
Macy's

Honeydew Intimates All American Shortie Pajamas

How sweet is the lace trim on this PJ set? We also love its summery palm tree print.

$38
Nordstrom

Splendid Midnight Sleep Set

If blue is your color, don't pass up this classic PJ set. Or, it also comes in black.

$78
Anthropologie

Polka Dot Cami & Shorts PJ Set

If you're looking for an affordable find, don't pass up this polka dot cami PJ set. We love the buttons on the shorts.

$15
Forever21

Sleep Romper

If you've never heard of a strapless sleep romper, well, now you have. It's lace trim is super sweet and its waist cinches you in.

$78
Splendid

Splendid Mara Tie-Front Sleep Set

How cute is the tie detail on this PJ set. It also comes in a cream hue.

$68
Anthropologie

BHLDN Cleo Pajama Set

We're loving the sweet lace on this PJ set. It's just perfect for a honeymoon.

$68
Anthropologie

