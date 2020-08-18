Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote With These Feminist Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
100 years ago, the 19th amendment was passed and women were finally granted the right to vote! And if you're in the mood to celebrate like we are, we have some suggestions on how to do so.
For example, you could gather your girls for a Zoom-based toast with wine glasses that honor brave women throughout history, have a socially-distant girl's night putting together a nifty puzzle that highlights the history of women's voting rights, or spend some time reading a collection of art and essays documenting the history of feminism. Or, you could make a statement with this unique bracelet that donates $5 from every purchase to the League of Women Voters, or nab this this t-shirt with "The Future is Female" in Morse code, which sends 10% of sales to Girls Who Code.
However you choose to honor this moment in history, we're sure the feminist finds below (many by female artisans), will support your festivities!
The Vote Bracelet
Make a statement with this unique bracelet, crafted in honor of the women who fought for our right to vote. It comes in sterling silver or glossy brass, calling attention to the iconic female symbol amid its simple statement. Plus, $5 from every purchase of the Vote Bracelet goes to support the League of Women Voters.
Keds x The Bee & The Fox Triple Kick Pretty Powerful
There are three fab shoe styles to choose from in this collab between Keds and The Bee & The Fox, but we love this pair the most. Sporting a platform and the statement of PRETTY POWERFUL on either shoe at the heel, it comes from a quote that The Bee & The Fox founder Ashley Hooper loves. Said by Jacqueline Abernathy, "We get so worried about being pretty. Let's be pretty kind. Pretty funny. Pretty smart. Pretty strong. Pretty powerful."
Votes for Women Puzzle
Give girl's night a completely different dimension by supplementing your wine with this 500-piece puzzle. Showcasing the leaders of the suffrage movement that succeeded in securing women's voting rights, this puzzle highlights the movement's champions such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Frederick Douglass in all their illustrated glory. It also comes with a poster-sized pamphlet that gives you bonus information on this important part of history.
Art of Feminism: Images that Shaped the Fight for Equality, 1857-2017
There is so much to love about this book. Drawing from 350 pieces of artwork, illustrations, photography, performance, graphic design and essays, Art of Feminism looks at the vibrancy of the feminist aesthetic over the course of 150 years. The book is broken down into three sections: Suffrage and Beyond 1857-1949; Defining Feminism 1960-1988; and Redefining Feminism 1989-Present. It's a powerful reminder of what women are capable of when they band together for the common good.
Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace
Whether you've shattered your own glass ceiling or you know another woman who has, celebrate the achievement with this eye-catching sterling silver necklace. The glass inside the pendant is manually cracked and displayed between two solid panes, symbolizing all the milestone breakthroughs achieved by women past, present, and future.
19th Amendment Suffrage Mug
If you can't make any power moves without your coffee, sip your brew while reading the 19th Amendment from this patriotic mug. Consider it your daily reminder of what strong women are capable of, and their rightful place in history. And it's dishwasher and microwave safe, so no worries about losing the importance of the message in the wash.
Little Feminist Board Book Set
Covering the worlds of pioneers, artists, leaders and activists, these mini-board books offer colorful illustrated portraits of the women who have made history throughout the world. The book on artists looks at icons such as Maya Angelou, Joesphine Baker, Frida Kahlo and Ella Fitzgerald, leaders covers Cleopatra, Queen Elizabeth I, Indira Gandhi and Hillary Clinton, activists profiles Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Gloria Steinem and Malala Yousafza, and pioneers hails Marie Curie, Sally Ride, Amelia Earhart and Billie Jean King.
Heroic Girls in Books
Find some new inspiration in this poster featuring 100 characters from classic and contemporary young adult books. Gorgeously illustrated in bright and bold colors (with input from children and librarians), you can draw from the experiences of beloved characters like Poni from Lost Girl Found, and Stella from Stella by Starlight. It's a great way to celebrate the young literary world's fictional ladies.
A Woman Registered to Vote Dish Towel
Inspired by imagery from 1920, this towel recalls the posters women placed in their windows to show they'd signed up to exercise their newfound voting rights. And while this unbleached cotton towel might not change the world, it can at least serve of a reminder of how far we've come, and how far we can go when we work together.
Boss Babes: A Coloring and Activity Book for Grown-Ups
They say coloring books are good for stress relief, but maybe they're good for inspiration when you're coloring icons from Dolly Parton to Ruth Bader Ginsburg? But this isn't just a coloring book, it's also an activity book that celebrates female icons with a portrait and accompanying activity. For example, there's a Beyonce crossword, you can decorate Flo-Jo's nails, color in Frida Kahlo's flowers... who wouldn't want to celebrate the power of women with a little color and whimsy?
Historic Women Who Dared Wine Glasses
Give wine night a little more depth with this collection of wine glasses, featuring women throughout history who made a difference in human rights, medicine, suffrage and science. Each glass features the signatures and writings of feminist icons such as Marie Curie, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton and Sojourner Truth. Each glass is $16, or you can get the set of four for $60.
Women's History Suffrage Coasters
If you're gonna get the wine glasses, obviously you need the coasters to match. These ones are made of marble, featuring artwork taken from the sheet music covers of songs from the women's suffrage movement. They're durable, effectively keep rings off your coffee table, and are easy to clean with just a damp cloth.
Eileen Fisher Morse Code The Future Is Female T-Shirt
Like a graphic tee but cooler, this t-shirt from Eileen Fisher features the ever-popular statement "The Future is Female" in Morse code. And sure, it's a cool top that will last you a long time, given that it's made of organic cotton and stylishly designed with a jewel neckline and a relaxed fit. But the best part is, Eileen Fisher will be donating 10% of sales from this tee (and the collection it's a part of, called the Morse Code Collection) to Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that's helping young women build a future in tech.
UrbanStems The Galentine Gift Duo
You don't have to wait until Galentine's Day to celebrate your ever-growing feminist friendship. Do so with this pairing of a Xerographica air plant in an adorable ceramic pot, along with fresh's Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Treatment. The plant is stunning, the lip balm is moisturizing and protective with SPF 15, and the two will arrive together in a ribbon-tied gift box. How cute is that?
My Feminist Agenda Notebook
Admit it: Post-Its aren't enough to hold all your powerful thoughts and plans. Instead, reach for this notebook with 100 pages ready to be filled with everything from your daily To Do list to your plans for world domination.
