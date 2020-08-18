New Patient Melissa Recounts Watching Her “Nose Die” on Botched

A nose nightmare.

Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif have certainly encountered their fair share of nose jobs gone wrong, but even they were surprised to meet new patient Melissa, who lost half of her nose from a simple filler injection, on the latest episode of Botched.

Yes, a non-surgical procedure left the Rhode Island local with what she described as "cooked cauliflower" for a nose.

To give the Botched docs a better idea of what went wrong, Melissa recalled her entire plastic surgery experience, beginning with her reasoning for wanting to be operated on in the first place.

"I grew up in a Filipino family and in our culture, there's a really large emphasis on beauty," she explained during her consultation. "I had a much flatter nose bridge than anyone else in my family, and that eventually started to really affect me. Fast forward to 2017, I came across non-surgical rhinoplasty and I thought I could finally have my nose fixed."