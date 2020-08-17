Jesse Metcalfe Is Moving On From Cara Santana: Meet His ''Amazing'' New Girlfriend

There's a new lady in Jesse Metcalfe's life.

A source confirms to E! News that the actor has struck up a romance with Canadian model Corin Jamie Lee Clark exactly six months after he and Cara Santana ended their engagement.

Describing 27-year-old Corin as "a lot of fun and gorgeous," the insider reveals, "Jesse has gotten serious with Corin very quickly. He thinks she's amazing and they have been inseparable."

We're told the Desperate Housewives star, 41, "can't get enough" of his girlfriend after self-quarantining together in both Los Angeles and Canada recently. "They feel like they've been together forever even though it's only been a few months. He's crazy about her," the source shares.

At the time of Jesse and Cara's split, the actor faced allegations of infidelity after going on dates with two separate women. "[Cara] knew they were having issues but didn't think he would betray her on this level and it's truly embarrassing for her," a source told E! News at the time.