How to Give Your Bedroom an Eco-Friendly Makeover

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
True, we're currently in the dog days of summer, and none of us are thinking about hibernation season. But before you know it, we'll all be hunkering down in our cable-knit sweaters and making plans for the holidays. Isn't it time you gave your bedroom a makeover so your cocoon is ready for winter?
But don't just make it any old kind of makeover: try something eco-friendly! There's mattresses that help recycle plastic bottles if you're in the market for a new one, options for refreshing your old mattress if you're not ready to ditch it, and even non-toxic custom-made pillows that will ruin you for all other pillows. Or how about some sustainable, silky-soft sheets and a plushy, recycled fiber comforter that feels like sleeping nestled in a cloud?
Whether you need a top to bottom refresh, or just some key pieces to make your bedroom a bit more cozy, shop our eco-friendly picks below. Sweet dreams!
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
If you like a mattress that feels like it's giving you a hug all night long, but has enough support for your back and hips, this is the one for you. It's super plush, with seven zones of support for proper spinal alignment, using a combo of foam and springs for support and airflow. Plus, each mattress cover is made with up to 70 recycled bottles.
Casper Repose Bed Frame
One of two new bed frames specifically crafted to work with your Casper mattress of choice, this one is made using sustainably sourced wood and stylish softened edges (bonus: they're easy on the shins, too). You can choose between a wood or a pillow headboard, in a selection of colors and finishes to match your personal taste.
Casper The Foundation
If you're planning on keeping your current bed frame after your mattress upgrade, you may want to invest in a new box spring... or rather, invest in The Foundation, Casper's answer to the box spring. It features strong, wooden slats that sit closer together, giving your mattress extra support. Not only can you easily assemble it in minutes, but it comes with a 30-night risk-free trial.
Zinus Annemarie Solid Wood Bed Support Slats
Dropped all your dough on your new mattress, but still need to give it a firmer foundation? Bunky boards are the answer you're looking for. They're strong and sturdy, and when you place them vertically from head to foot instead of horizontally, they give you maximum support. They're made of wood and encased in fabric, ensuring they last a lifetime, and give your old slatted bed frame or box spring a second life.
Parachute Down Alternative Mattress Topper
But if you're not ready to commit to a new mattress, giving your old one a second life is the eco-friendly way to go. We highly recommend this down alternative mattress topper from Parachute, because the description is indeed telling the truth: laying on this is like sinking into a marshmallow-stuffed cloud. It's made of a hypoallergenic down alternative with a dual-chamber design to give you two layers of plush microfiber, and baffle-box stitching ensures the fill stays put where it's supposed to. It adds three inches of "ahhhhh" to your mattress, and you won't regret any of it.
Pluto Pillow
You know all that time and money you've wasted Goldilocksing your way through pillow after pillow trying to find one that's just right? You can stop now, because Pluto is on the job. They custom build pillows based on your body stats, how you sleep and what you like, then send it to you for a 100-night risk-free trial. Plus, all the foams used in the making of your pillow are made without ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP, or TCEP flame retardants, mercury, lead or other heavy metals, formaldehyde, and phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. They are also low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) emissions for indoor air quality. Trust us when we say this is a game changer: you will never sleep better.
Buffy Plushy Mattress Protector
Whether you've bought an all-new mattress or breathed new life into an old one, a mattress protector is an absolute must. This one from Buffy is covered in super-soft eucalyptus fabric and filled with layers of 100% recycled fiber, while recycled elastic makes sure it stays put on your mattress. Not only does each mattress protector recycle roughly 16 plastic bottles, but they're resistant to dust, mites and mold.
Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set
Ettitude has a ton of eco-friendly bedding, bath and sleep essentials, but we recommend starting with a classic: their signature bamboo lyocell sheet set. Made from 100% organic bamboo (which is totally sustainable), these sheets are hypoallergenic, thermoregulating and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified. They're ridiculously soft and silky smooth, and come in a variety of colors. They just launched two new hues today: sage and sand.
The Buffy Cloud
Isn't it time you got yourself a fluffy new comforter, especially in preparation for PSL season? Buffy's cloud comforter is also made of super-soft eucalyptus fabric and filled with layers of 100% recycled fiber, which is naturally resistant to dust, mites, and mold. The triangle stitching ensures the fill stays put, so you won't have to re-fluff after a long in-bed binge-watching session. And not only is it suitable for all-season use, each comforter recycles roughly 50 plastic bottles.
Burrow Index Wall Shelf, Set of 2
But don't forget about the rest of your bedroom furniture. Burrow has a bunch of options to choose from, whether you want a new arm chair for your corner, some storage, or side tables to frame your bed. We like these shelves that give a nice spotlight to your book collection. They're designed to be added to, so you can start with this pair and then build out as needed (or as your wall space dictates). They're made of a durable, all-natural hardwood that's sustainably-forested wood. Plus, trees are planted to restore all timber used.
Bloomscape Money Tree
If you want to add some greenery to your bedroom but you have a black thumb like we do, we highly recommend this Money Tree. It comes in a recycled plastic Ecopot and requires totally fuss-free care: all it needs to thrive is low or indirect light, and water, of course. Not only does it purify air polluted with synthetic chemicals from cleaning products, but the tenets of Feng Shui dictate that it brings positive energy and good luck to the owner. It also supposedly reduces stress, anxiety and may also help lessen sleeping disorders.
Juniper Ridge All-Natural Aromatic Campfire Incense
But if you like to scent your room when you're meditating or just chilling, ditch the essential oil diffuser, which can be toxic for pets. Instead, burn some of this all-natural incense... and no matter what scent you get, from Cedar to Sweetgrass, it all smells amazing. Each stick is made by extracting fragrance from wildflowers, plants, bark, moss, mushrooms and tree trimmings, and produced using old perfume making techniques. The brand also donates 10% of all of our annual profits to Western Wilderness Defense organizations.
