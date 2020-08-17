Watch Taylor Swift Reveal All the Shocking Easter Eggs in "Cardigan" Music Video

Taylor Swift is ready to reveal even more secrets behind her "Cardigan" music video.

Since its premiere on July 23, the project has already received close to 51 million views on YouTube alone. Fast-forward to August 17 and Taylor is teaming up with Vevo to share a few more hidden Easter eggs Swifties may not have saw coming.

In a new episode of Vevo Footnotes, Taylor revealed the deeper meanings within the music video and album as a whole.

"I was inspired by the feeling of isolation and how that can be either freeing or terrifying," she told Vevo. "I view folklore as wistful and full of escapism. Sad, beautiful, tragic. Like a photo album full of imagery, and all the stories behind that imagery."

With a health inspector on-set of the "Cardigan" music video, Taylor did her own make-up, hair and wardrobe styling. As for the photography crew, they used a "techo crane" for closeups to ensure social distancing at all times.