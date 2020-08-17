Keds x Jungalow Dropped a New Collab Just In Time For Women's Equality Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you missed the first Keds x Jungalow collab back in July, fret not. The iconic sneaker brand and the lifestyle brand have paired up again to launch a series of new kicks just in time for Women's Equality Day!

Embodying Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney's passions for colors, plants and patterns, each pair of sneaks were designed with sisterhood and togetherness in mind, while also inspiring women to feel free and step into their best selves. Says Blakeney, "This collection represents the power of coming together, lifting each other up, and expressing our vision for the world... Unity among sisters, people from all walks of life, and between humans and Mother Earth can change the world!"

In addition to offering a foursome of bold patterns and eye-catching designs, one pair of sneaks is extra special. 100% of net proceeds from the sale of the Keds x Jungalow Champion in Chorus will be donated to GirlTrek, the largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the United States.

Want to stand up for women's equality and look good doing it? Then shop the collab below!