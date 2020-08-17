Ashley Madekwe's JustFab Shoe Shop Leads With Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
JustFab has an empowering celeb series launching called Leading With Style, highlighting strong women the brand admires. Their first guest is actress Ashley Madekwe, of Revenge, Salem and The Beautiful Life fame. She has put together a shoe shop featuring her favorite Justfab styles as well as an encouraging "yes, girl. yes" T-shirt, launching today.
"The campaign is all about amplifying women's voices and equality for women, which is really important to me," Madekwe says.
As a part of the Leading With Style campaign, she has joined Daria Burke for a conversation about her experience as a Black actress in Hollywood and using her platforms for good. This interview will go live on Aug. 26th, Women's Equality Day, on JustFab's social media channels.
JustFab will also be releasing more Leading With Style partnerships and interviews featuring women they admire in the future. Keep an eye out for the next one in October. In honor of this partnership between Madekwe and JustFab, a donation has also been made to female-led Beauty 2 the Streetz charity.
But now, shop some of Madekwe's favorite shoe styles plus her T-shirt below!
Yes Girl Yes T
You'll get so much wear out of this encouraging T, available in standard and plus sizes.
Welda
"One of my favorites is the Welda," Madekwe exclusively tells E!. "It's a black croc print, but she has a Cuban heel, which I think is a really wearable choice. That's the kind of boot that I would wear to a meeting with a director, and then out to dinner with friends."
Allura
These boho woven pumps have a low heel that anyone can walk on.
Mae
Embrace Western style in these cowboy boots in a fiery red. You can also purchase them in more muted tones.
Rosamund
How chic are these simple block heel booties? You can buy them in five colorways.
Britny
You'll get so much wear out of this classic zippered bootie. Shop it in black or cognac.
Smooth Transition
Enter: the perfect work shoe. These mules come in four different colors and prints.
Hanna Transparent Heeled Sandal
These chic transparent heels will match any outfit and also come in two other colorways.
Up next, shop the new Keds x Kate Spade New York collab that's perfect for fall. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!