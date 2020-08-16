Elizabeth Debicki to Play Princess Diana in The Crown's Final Seasons

The Crown has found its princess.

Fans of the hit Netflix series are in for a treat, because Elizabeth Debicki is stepping into the role of Princess Diana for the show's final two seasons. On Sunday, Aug. 16, The Crown announced the exciting news on social media.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," the actress said in a statement that was shared on Twitter.

In January, The Crown creator Peter Morgan announced that his series would end after five seasons. However, he had a change of heart and realized that the story about the British monarchy needed more screen time.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said in a statement in July.