Lance Bass Gets Candid About Britney Spears' Conservatorship and Defends Her Family

Lance Bass is weighing in on the #FreeBritney movement.

After growing up in the spotlight alongside Britney Spears, the former boy bander said he's witnessed firsthand the pop star's evolution over the years. In a recent episode of his podcast, The Daily Popcast, Bass said he's conflicted about discussing the conversation surrounding her conservatorship but agrees with concerned fans that her social media activity is "out of character."

"I get a lot of questions about this, but I always stay silent because I'm like, ‘I don't know.' If I had something positive or some real information to share I probably would," he remarked.

However, the NSYNC singer did add, "Obviously she's got some problems. I don't know what she's going through, I don't know exactly what her diagnoses are but online these videos are definitely out of character for her. This is kind of a new thing. So something's going on. I think that's why a lot of the fans are like, ‘She's being held hostage because she's acting so strange,' but I think it could just be her medication doing this."

"She feels very happy and wants to do these videos," Bass continued, "I don't see any danger in it. I think they're kind of fun and positive... I would be more worried if she disappeared from social media."