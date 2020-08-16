Camille Kostek Shares Glimpse Inside Quarantine Life With Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski's romance may just be picture perfect.

Whether dancing on TikTok or getting flirty on social media, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model and NFL star are nothing short of #couplegoals.

And in an exclusive interview with E! News, Camille offered a unique glimpse into her five-year relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football player.

"I look for someone that makes me feel comfortable," Camille shared with E! News. "The support, it's just effortless like it should be. Whatever he does, whatever he wants to pursue, anything that excites him, I'm like, ‘Go for it. I got your back.' And he's the same way with anything. He's watched me on this journey for years as we've been together."

That journey included Camille landing the cover of SI Swimsuit 2019 just one year after her debut in the publication from an open casting call. Fast-forward to today and Camille is hoping to give other women the opportunity to be part of the iconic issue.