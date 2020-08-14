How Much Does Zonnique Pullins Really Know About Her Mom, Tiny Harris? Watch Her Get Quizzed

A mother-daughter showdown.

Close-Up by E! News put Zonnique Pullins to the test, with host Will Marfuggi quizzing the 24-year-old on her knowledge of her own mother, Tameka "Tiny" Harris!

The pair made a joint appearance on the Quibi show, and you can get a sneak peek of the episode—which is available in-full for Quibi subscribers—by watching what Will dubbed "The Tiny Test" in the above clip.

As shown in the video, the quiz starts off easy enough. Zonnique is asked which song that Tiny co-wrote contains the following lyrics: "If you don't have a car and you're walking. Oh yes son, I'm talking to you."

Of course, Zonnique almost immediately responded with the correct answer, TLC's "No Scrubs."

Zonnique was then asked about the names of the reality TV shows that her mom has appeared on in addition to T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which followed the lives of Tiny and her husband, rapper T.I., from 2011 to 2017. She nailed this, and despite her initial hesitation, she was also able to recall when and where Tiny and T.I. said, "I do."