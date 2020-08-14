Watch Jason Sudeikis Hilariously Explain That His 3-Year-Old Daughter Thinks She's Pregnant

It's safe to say Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were not expecting this announcement.
During a chat with James Corden on Thursday, Aug. 13, the Saturday Night Live alum shared that his and Olivia Wilde's 3-year-old daughter Daisy recently declared that she's "pregnant." As Jason explained on The Late Late Show, "Daisy has matured, she's three almost four, and she's in that full-blown prenager mode."
Jason said that while he and Olivia were working, Daisy asked her nanny to put her hair in rollers. "I came home and she looked like Frenchie from Grease," he recalled. "I was like, 'What is going on, Daisy?' And she's like, 'I want curls in my hair.'"
And, according to the tot's latest proclamation, he's about to be, um, a grandparent. "Last night," the actor continued, "Olivia told me that Daisy told her very earnestly and very sincerely, she said, 'Mom, I'm pregnant.'" Of the surprising news, Jason—who also shares son Otis, 6, with Olivia—joked, "It's pretty exciting."
After hearing this, James shared a hilarious story about his 5-year-old daughter Carey, who he shares with wife Julia. "She said to my wife, I heard it from upstairs, 'Stop gaslighting me,'" James recalled as Jason laughed. "I promise you, I was like, 'You're 5. And to be clear, she wasn't gaslighting you.'"
As James explained, Julia was telling their daughter, "It's time for dinner you need to sit down to eat now."
Jason, who noted that "98 percent of parenting is gaslighting," also shared how he and Olivia are keeping their kids entertained in quarantine with Star Wars. "He is getting to play video games more, he's loving it," Jason said of son Otis. "I don't think he'll ever go back to school again."
"I think he's done with learning," Jason joked. "He knows 24 out of the 26 letters and he's fine. He's like, 'I get it, I get it.'"
Watch the video above to see Jason dish more about his family!