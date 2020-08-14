Miley Cyrus Confirms Cody Simpson Breakup as She Drops New Song "Midnight Sky"

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are taking some time apart.
On Thursday, Aug. 13, reports surfaced claiming that the couple had called it quits after about 10 months of dating. Hours later, amid the release of her new hit track "Midnight Sky," Cyrus addressed the relationship speculation on Instagram Live. Before she started celebrating her new music, the 27-year-old told fans she wanted to "get something that is obvious out of the way."
Referencing her Aug. 2019 breakup from Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus said, "A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that." The Hannah Montana alum went on to comment on reports about her split with Simpson, sharing, "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."
"But, for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be," Cyrus said of her relationship with Simpson. "Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends."
Cyrus, who first sparked romance rumors with the 23-year-old singer in late 2019, added, "Just don't make it something that it is not. And with that being said, I'm done with the bulls--t."
Simpson also confirmed that he and Cyrus and still on great terms on Thursday night, posting a screenshot from a FaceTime call with the singer.
"So proud of you," Simpson captioned his Instagram Story post, which showed him listening to Cyrus' new track. "Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!"
You can check out Cyrus' new song and self-directed music video for "Midnight Sky" above!