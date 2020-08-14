Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split: Relive Their Whirlwind Love Story in Photos

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are going their separate ways.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, a source confirmed the pair has broken up after less than a year of dating, with Cody initiating the split.

At this moment, it's unclear what caused the 23-year-old to call off their relationship, especially since the Australia native continues to comment on her Instagram.

This October would've marked the one year anniversary since they first sparked romance rumors. At the time, a source told E! News, "Miley is being Miley. She is having fun and that's all. She is not looking for anything serious. She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him. There's no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her."

But their relationship quickly turned serious, with a source sharing in July that Miley and Cody were in "a very stable relationship."

"They complement each other well," the insider said.