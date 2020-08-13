How Triple-Threat Sabrina Carpenter Built Her Confidence For Netflix's Work It

Sabrina Carpenter is a true triple threat.

The actress-singer-dancer not only stars in the new Netflix film Work It—a coming-of-age story that culminates with a high-stakes dance competition—but she also served as an executive producer and recently released an accompanying song tied to the release.

"I'm so excited," Carpenter told E!'s Scott Tweedie on Wednesday, Aug. 12's HappE! Hour. "I filmed this like a year ago—last summer in Toronto—and never expected that we'd be releasing it during a time where people need it now more than ever. It's been really fun to see the reaction like more than anything, just get to reunite with my cast every day and get to relive that experience."

The cast is full of fan-favorites, including Liza Koshy, Jordan Fisher and Keiynan Lonsdale. According to Carpenter, there was "so much love" among everybody.

"It takes a lot of focus and confidence to make a dance movie," she explained. "Being comfortable with your body is such an interesting thing to do in front of people that are working on set. I think that trust, and support, was just constantly there. I know I felt that from my castmates."