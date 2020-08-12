Katherine & Chris' babyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos

Shopbop Has a Sale on Their Bestselling Shoes Going On Right Now

Shop pairs from Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Cult Gaia and more.

By Carolin Lehmann 12 Aug, 2020 9:51 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Shopbop shoe sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Shopbop has a sale on their bestselling shoes going on right now from brands like Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Cult Gaia and more. You can score up to 30% off on these fabulous pairs at the sale, so hurry before they all sell out!

Below, some of Shopbop's top sellers from the sale that we're eyeing, from sandals to fall boots. We bet you'll love them too.

read
Save up to 80% on Designer Finds at the BestKeptSecret Flash Sale

Sam Edelman Gigi Sandals

You'll get so much wear out of these simple snake-print sandals. Their croc-embossed footbed is super comfy.

$80
$56
Shopbop

Kaanas Bali Naked Yute Heels

Your summer dresses need to be paired with these beachy braided jute heels. The jute has a metallic accent woven in.

$129
$90
Shopbop

Trending Stories

1

See Kelly Ripa React After Fan Complains About "Personal Grooming"

2

Peacock Is Turning One of Us Is Lying Into a TV Series!

3

Scott Disick Proves Reign Is the "Cutest Boy in the World" in New Pic

Cult Gaia Piper Heels

If you don't want your shoes to take any attention away from your outfit, opt for a clear pair. These have both a clear heel and straps.

$388
$272
Shopbop

Beek Pigeon Slides

You'll get so much wear out of these leather slides in a natural hue. The nail heads on their footbed add some visual interest. 

$240
$168
Shopbop

Dolce Vita Payce Slide Sandals

How fun are the iridescent straps on these sandals? Their wood sole gives you a slight lift.

$85
$60
Shopbop

Madewell The Akiva Buckle Clogs

These clogs with leather straps are the perfect walkable height. We love their statement buckles. 

$168
$118
Shopbop

K. Jacques Bolzano Toe Ring Slides

These strappy leather slides will match most outfits so you really can't go wrong with them.

$267
$187
Shopbop

Cult Gaia Eden Heels

How cool is the ball heel on these raffia sandals? They're a perfect statement piece for a simple outfit.

$418
$167
Shopbop

Jaggar Square Heel Sandals

These simple leather heels are easy to pair and have an on-trend square toe. Their footbed is cushioned.

$164
$115
Shopbop

Joie Lara Booties

How perfect are these leather booties for fall? Hurry, they're selling out quick!

$348
$174
Shopbop

Cult Gaia Jila Sandals

How chic are these slides with a round heel? Their nude straps will match any outfit.

$388
$272
Shopbop

Kaanas Leblon Sandals

We love the sweet bow on these sandals that are also available in black. They have a cool squared-off toe.

$139
$97
Shopbop

Up next, shop these amazing accessories deals at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

See Kelly Ripa React After Fan Complains About "Personal Grooming"

2

Peacock Is Turning One of Us Is Lying Into a TV Series!

3

Scott Disick Proves Reign Is the "Cutest Boy in the World" in New Pic

4
Exclusive

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Never Cheated On Each Other: Source

5

The Crown Casts Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip