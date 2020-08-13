Kylie Jenner Demanding "Let Me F--king Live" While Taking Shots Is Such a Mood

Let Kylie Jenner "f--king live."

In this Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek, Kris Jenner is seen losing her patience as her boyfriend Corey Gamble and youngest daughter Kylie down shots ahead of a night out in Palm Springs.

As Kylie is seen dancing around the house with sister Khloe Kardashian, the famed momager asks, "Should some of us go?"

Ignoring this request, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul suggests a round of shots instead.

The Good American businesswoman responds, "I'm not really a shot girl."

Kris, determined to head out, asks once more if anyone wants to leave. Unfortunately, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch receives no response to her question.

"Tonight's a different kind of night," Kylie notes while sauntering into the kitchen. "Shots?"

While Kylie convinces Khloe to take a small shot before heading out, Kris becomes more and more frustrated. It doesn't help that Khloe is struggling to decide whether she can handle drinking tequila.

She explains, "Once I start drinking tequila, I have to stay to tequila."