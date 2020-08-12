Lululemon's SeaWheeze Collection Is Available Online for the First Time Ever!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've ever wanted to shop Lululemon's famed limited edition SeaWheeze collection but could never make it to the brand's Vancouver outpost to shop, your time has come. Because for the first time ever, the entire collection for men and women is now available to buy online!

The brand has an annual tradition of hosting the SeaWheeze Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia each August, combining a half-marathon run with yoga, music and other activities. To celebrate the festivities, they also launch a limited-edition run product that can only be found either at the festival, or at a local store. But with the half-marathon going virtual this year, Lululemon released the collection online... and that means you can now get men's and women's high-performance run gear, cottony post-sweat layers, and even some cute accessories in limited-edition prints, eye-catching patterns and bold colors!

Lululemon's SeaWheeze collection is online now. Shop some of our favorite styles below!