Justin Hartley's Ex Defends Him After Chrishell Stause Shares Shocking Details On Selling Sunset

Lindsay Korman-Hartley is weighing in on Justin Hartley's very public divorce from Chrishell Stause.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the soap opera star took to Instagram to defend her ex-husband and the father of her child in a lengthy post.

"In a day when social media should be used for positivity … an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way, I'd like to join, by highlighting my appreciation for my family," Lindsay began her message.

"Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter," she continued. "Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity."

"No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built," she closed.