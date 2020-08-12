Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Officially Home Owners as They Move to Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially putting down roots.

A rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tells E! News that the family of three moved into a new home in July of this year. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family," the rep shares.

According to Page Six, Meghan, Harry and their toddler, Archie Harrison, are now living in a residence in the Santa Barbara area. "They are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else, they bought this home themselves," the outlet's source shares. "This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family—to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in."

The insider adds, "This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible."