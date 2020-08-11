Katherine & Chris' babyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos

Save up to 80% on Designer Finds at the BestKeptSecret Flash Sale

Shop Rag & Bone, FRAME, RE/DONE, Alice + Olivia and more.

By Carolin Lehmann 11 Aug, 2020 9:46 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Fashion
E-comm: BestKeptSecret Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The new shopping platform and flash sale event BestKeptSecret has some absolutely jaw-dropping deals on Rag & Bone, FRAME, RE/DONE, Alice + Olivia and more premium brands right now. You can save up to 80% off through August 15 on the items below and more. You just have to create a free profile on their site. Plus, they will attach a $5 consumer donation to every item sold with 100% of the proceeds donated to their philanthropic partners Baby2Baby and Know Your Rights Camp. Their goal is to raise more than $1 million.  

So below, shop some of the more than 35 brands that are part of this feel-good sale.

 

read
Amazing Accessories Deals at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Good American The Square Neck Top

You can't go wrong with this classic long-sleeve top with a square neckline. It pairs perfectly with jeans.

$89
$38
BestKeptSecret

Fleur du Mal Pleated Tulle Gown With Slip

If you're in the market for a gown, you can't pass up the amazing deal on this one. It's made of tulle and has metallic embroidery throughout.

$995
$300
BestKeptSecret

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Harry and Meghan Bombshells in Finding Freedom

2
Exclusive

How Anna Faris Congratulated Ex Chris Pratt After His Daughter's Birth

3

Viola Davis Buys Former Plantation She Was Born On for Her Birthday

Alice + Olivia Simpson Embroidered Blazer

How lovely are the colors of this blazer? It's covered in hand-done embroidery and is made of a breezy linen and cotton. 

$895
$453
BestKeptSecret

Good American The Satin PJs

How adorable are these cat-print PJs? We love their cropped top and satin feel.

$129
$59
BestKeptSecret

Mansur Gavriel Calf Fringe Bag

Enter: your new summer bag. It's made of Italian calf leather and has a cheerful blush hue.

$795
$405
BestKeptSecret

Baon Pastoral Spaghetti Top

How unique is this cold shoulder top? It has special tie shoulder straps and zips up in the back.

$550
$330
BestKeptSecret

Fleur du Mal Straight Neck Bustier

This sweet silk bustier top has corset boning and a cropped fit. Its floral print is perfect for summer.

$295
$150
BestKeptSecret

Fleur du Mal Pleated Tulle Gown With Slip

Check out the attention to detail on this tulle gown with metallic embroidery. Trés chic.

$995
$300
BestKeptSecret

ALC Gabriela Dress

This floor-length gown has an open back and cut-outs on the sides. You'll stun in it.

$795
$244
BestKeptSecret

Cami NYC Lydia Robe Ivory

You can't go wrong with investing in a beautiful silk robe. This one is especially sweet for a wedding day.

$286
$148
BestKeptSecret

Up next, shop deals under $50 at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Anna Faris Congratulated Ex Chris Pratt After His Daughter's Birth

2

Viola Davis Buys Former Plantation She Was Born On for Her Birthday

3

The Biggest Harry and Meghan Bombshells in Finding Freedom

4

Maya Vander Reacts to Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's Split

5

Hilary Swank Opens Up About Why She Put Her Hollywood Career On Hold