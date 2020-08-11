Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris as His Vice Presidential Running Mate: Hollywood Reacts

Hollywood is reacting to presidential candidate Joe Biden's historic announcement.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the former Vice President finally revealed that he's selected Kamala Harris to be his running mate in the 2020 presidential election. He said in a statement, written in part, "Her record of accomplishment—fighting tooth and nail for what's right—is why I'm choosing her. There is no door Kamala won't knock on, no stone she'll leave unturned, if it means making life better—for the people."

Harris added in her own statement, "@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

If elected, Kamala will be the first woman to serve as vice president for the United States of America. Additionally, she'd be the first Black and Asian-American vice president.

Only two women have ever run for vice president in American history: Geraldine Ferraro and, most recently, Sarah Palin.

The historic significance of this moment, in addition to Harris' background, has inspired an outpouring of support from Hollywood and beyond.

To see how celebrities are reacting to Harris joining forces with Biden, continue reading below.