Katherine & Chris' babyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos

Arctic Zero Is Vegan Ice Cream Perfection

Made from a fava bean base and sweetened with monk fruit, this may be the frozen dessert of your dreams.

By Carly Milne 11 Aug, 2020 8:30 PMTags
HomeShopShop Home
ECOMM: Arctic ZeroE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ever since we went full vegan, we've made it our personal mission to find suitable dairy-free alternatives for our favorite treats, from chocolate to cheese, and everything in between. But good vegan ice cream was proving elusive, until we discovered Arctic Zero.

Made from a fava bean base and free from wacky, stomach-wrecking sweeteners like sugar alcohol, Arctic Zero non-dairy frozen desserts are pretty much perfect. They're super creamy (magical, considering there's no dairy), not too sweet and delightfully flavorful. Even better? They have way less fat and calories associated with non-dairy ice creams made from coconut, soy or nut milk.

The sweetness comes from a smidge of organic cane sugar and monk fruit, the latter of which is a small melon harvested from the the subtropical hillsides of Asia. It's low glycemic and packed with antioxidants. Plus, each pint is certified gluten free by the Gluten Intolerance Group of North America (except the flavors Cookie Dough Chunk and Brownie Blast), non-GMO Project Verified, and kosher.

read
16 Sweet, Savory, Salty and Spicy Vegan Snacks You Can Buy Online

We've tucked into a pint (or six) of Arctic Zero over the past few months, and we've yet to find a flavor that disappoints. Even the Vanilla is delicious, with just the right amount of sweetness to accent a vanilla flavor that didn't feel cloying or artificial in any way. But if hard pressed to choose, of course, we'd have to pledge our allegiance to the chocolate flavors. The Chocolate Peanut Butter is the perfect blend of dark chocolate and peanut flavoring, and we were surprised at how much we loved the Cookie Dough Chunk, with chewy morsels of chocolate chip dough sprinkled throughout the creamy base.

So if you're looking for a sweet non-dairy frozen treat to take you through the end of summer into fall, may we recommend trying a pint (or six) of Arctic Zero? Shop below to try some of our favorite flavors, or sample a variety pack to find a favorite of your own!

Arctic Zero Chocolate Peanut Butter Pint

Rich chocolate meets roasted peanut butter flavor in this tasty non-dairy frozen dessert, with each pint checking in at just 180 calories. Plus, it's low glycemic, non-GMO, gluten free and kosher.

 

6-pack $60
Amazon

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Anna Faris Congratulated Ex Chris Pratt After His Daughter's Birth

2

Kylie Jenner’s Family Celebrates Her Birthday With Epic Throwback Pics

3

Maya Vander Reacts to Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's Split

Arctic Zero Cookie Dough Chunk Pint

Each pint of this concoction checks in at 320 calories, but every calorie is worth it. The creamy vanilla base is accented with little chewy morsels of chocolate chip cookie dough, which somehow manages to be not too sweet. This is one of our faves.

6-pack $42
Amazon

Arctic Zero Cherry Chocolate Chunk Pint

Cherries and chocolate and vanilla? Oh my! They all meet in one of these six pints, which check in with 280 calories per pint. Cherries and dark chocolate chunks swirl together in vanilla non-dairy ice cream, making for the perfect dessert. Or snack. Or breakfast. We won't judge.

6-pack $33
Amazon

Arctic Zero Non-dairy Creamy Variety Pack

Not sure what flavor to try, or can't choose just one? Go for this creamy variety pack, which features six non-chunky flavors to test out: Purely chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookie Shake, Salted Caramel, Cake Batter and Hint Of Mint. And each pint checks in at 160 to 180 calories, so you can totally have a guilt-free taste test at your kitchen table.

6-pack $59
Amazon

Arctic Zero Non-dairy Variety Pack

But if you really want to go all in, you can get this nine-flavor variety pack, so you can really test 'em all out. This pack features the flavors of Purely Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookie Shake, Cookie Dough, Salted Caramel, Cherry Chocolate, Cake Batter, Hint Of Mint and Brownie Blast. You may be set with non-dairy ice cream for life! (Or at least a month.)

9-pack $60
Amazon

Once you're done snacking, make sure you check out this month's best new beauty buys! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Anna Faris Congratulated Ex Chris Pratt After His Daughter's Birth

2

Kylie Jenner’s Family Celebrates Her Birthday With Epic Throwback Pics

3

Maya Vander Reacts to Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's Split

4
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Shares Pregnancy Details & How She Kept the News Secret

5

This Month's Best New Beauty Products