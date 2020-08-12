Camp Rock Cast: Then & Now

Katherine & Chris' babyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos

Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner, who turned 27 on August 11, starred in the hit Disney Channel Original Movie back in 2008.

By Tierney Bricker 12 Aug, 2020 12:00 AM
Grab a mic and a hat. Follow me if you can. Hurry! Let's go!

Attention campers, welcome back to Camp Rock as we celebrate the 27th birthday of Alyson Stoner, one of the stars of the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie.

Starring Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Camp Rock was one of the network's biggest hits, spawning a sequel, attracting 8.9 million viewers and it still ranks as the third highest-rated DCOM to this day. 

After the TV movie's premiere, its four main stars all went on to land their own successful Disney Channel series, with many of their co-stars remaining within the Mouse House as well after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam debuted in 2010. 

In honor of Stoner's special day, we thought it would be fun to check in on all of the movie's cast members and what they've been up to since following their dreams and finding their voices at the coolest music camp.

So raise your hands up in the air and scream as you find out what the stars of Camp Rock are up to now...

Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Joe Jonas

He was Shane Gray for crying out loud! 

The Jonas Brothers' lead singer took on the leading man role in Camp Rock, playing the aforementioned Shane Gray (which he loves to remind fans of by recreating iconic scenes from the movies).

After the group disbanded in 2013, most expected Joe to be the brother to launch a solo career—especially after being the first to release an individual album pre-split—Instead, he found success with his band DNCE, which officially formed in 2015 and had a major hit with "Cake By the Ocean."

When it comes to his personal life, Joe, 30, had high-profile romances with Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid before he began dating Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in 2016. The couple would go on to announce their engagement with matching Instagram posts in October 2017, but the two wouldn't get married until May 2019.

Following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Joe and Sophie held a surprise (and star-studded) ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, with the newly minted husband and wife swapped ring pops instead of wedding bands. They later held a second wedding ceremony for family and friends in France

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, on July 22, though they never publicly confirmed they were expecting.

"They are home and getting settled," a source told E! News. "Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie."

Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Demi Lovato

After starring as new-girl-at-camp Mitchie Torres in both Camp Rock movies, Lovato would go on to front her own Disney Channel series, Sonny With a Chance, for two years.

Lovato's music career took off after saying goodbye to the network, releasing hit singles—"Confident," "Sorry, Not Sorry" and "Cool for the Summer" are just a few—and six studio albums. She also served as a judge on The X Factor, and guest-starred on Glee and Will & Grace.

The 27-year-old pop star announced boyfriend Max Ehrich popped the question during a stunning beachside proposal in July 2020, five months after they began dating.

"I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," she wrote. "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

The happy news came just two years after Lovato was rushed to the hospital for an accidental overdose in July 2018. She spent two weeks in the hospital, after which she completed three months of treatment at a mental health facility. 

She would go on to make her comeback with triumphant performances at the 2020 Grammys and the 2020 Super Bowl.

Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Nick Jonas

While the youngest member of the band took on a supporting role as drummer Nate Gray in the two films, Nick would be the only brother to go on to have an acting career, starring in the gritty MMA drama Kingdom and Fox's Scream Queens. He also starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, one of 2017's highest-grossing movies, and returned for the 2019 sequel. 

Nick also continued have success in the music world, releasing two solo albums and making the top 10 hit as a solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100 with his single "Jealous." 

When The Jonas Brothers announced they were reuniting in 2018, going on to release the hit single "Sucker," Nick took ownership for the group's breakup five years prior in their revealing 2019 documentary Chasing Happiness.

Aside from his music career and acting credits, Nick, as you might've heard, settled down, marrying Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra in a very small, intimate ceremony in December 2018.

Just kidding: Nick, 27, and Priyanka, 38, exchanged vows in several ceremonies spread out over a three-day wedding extravaganza in India. And their wedding was such a big deal that the couple posed together for the cover of Vogue, detailing their whirlwind romance.

Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Broadimage/Shutterstock
Kevin Jonas

"Yeah man, this is where Connect 3...connected."

The eldest Jonai played Jason Gray, one-third of the movie's hit band and a Camp Rock enthusiast. The brothers would go on to star in their own Disney Channel series Jonas for two seasons, while also continuing to release music as The Jonas Brothers.

When the band announced their hiatus in 2010, Kevin focused on his personal life, with the 32-year-old and his wife Danielle Jonas going on to have two children, Alena Rose Jonas, 6, and Valentina Angelina Jonas, 3. The couple also starred in their own E! reality series Married to Jonas, and Kevin dove into the business world. 

He founded JonasWerner, a real-estate development and construction company in 2014, and is one of the CEOs of a social media influencer marketing company, The Blu Market Company. Oh, and he made a brief-but-memorable appearance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, serving as one of the women's contractor. 

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/WireImage
Alyson Stoner

After her breakout performance in Step Up and Cheaper by the Dozen, and her recurring role on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Stoner took on the part of aspiring producer and dancer Caitlyn Gellar in Camp Rock and its sequel. 

Aside from returning for two Step Up follow-up films, Stoner has also voiced characters in the Kingdom Heart video game franchise for almost a decade, as well as Isabella on Disney's hit animated series Phineas & Ferb

The 27-year-old penned an essay for Teen Vogue in 2018, opening up about her sexuality and her experience falling in love with a woman—her dance instructor. Stoner also released a single, "When It's Right," inspired by the relationship. 

She told E! News not long afterwards that coming out was "a little bit scary" but the risk was worth it. She said, "What matters most is that it's a really exciting, fresh time for me to feel more myself than ever."

In 2019, Stoner debuted her shaved head in her "Stripped Bare" music video, and later opened up about her previous mental health struggles and overcoming an eating disorder.

"Shaving my head is an act of mental health and confidence, not self-destruction," she told People. "I can't tell you how many beliefs and opinions and insecurities fell to the floor with every tuft of hair, and I'm leaving them there."

Later that same year, she made headlines for stealing the show at the MTV Video Music Awards when she teamed up with Missy Elliott for an epic performance of "Work It," 17 years after she starred in the music video for the hit song.

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Meaghan Martin

After playing the diva of Camp Rock, Tess Tyler, Martin would go on to star in Mean Girl 2 and front the short-lived TV series 10 Things I Hate About You, taking over the role of Bianca Stratford.

In addition to guesting on Jessie, Melissa & Joey and House, Martin recurred on MTV's Awkward, and made her London stage debut in The Actor's Nightmare in 2019. 

Martin, 28, married British actor Oli Higginson in September 2016.

Scott Gries/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Roshon Fegan

After playing dancer and rapper Sander Loyer in two Camp Rock films, Fegan went on to star in the hit Disney Channel series Shake It Up opposite Zendaya and Bella Thorne for three years.

In 2012, he competed on Dancing With the Stars, and he has also made appearances on hit shows such as Insecure, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Greenleaf.

Fegan, 28, started his own record label, 3inaRo Entertainment, and releases music under the name ROSHON.

John Medland/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Donato Sardella/Getty Images for American Vanity
Anna Marie Perez de Tagle

In addition to camper Ella Pador, Perez de Tagle was also known for her role as Ashley Dewitt on the network's hit series Hannah Montana. After Final Jam, the 29-year-old has went on to guest star on Baby Daddy and the CW's Charmed reboot, and she starred in the 2011 Broadway revival of Godspell

In 2019, the former Disney star married Scott Kline Jr., with Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba serving as her maid of honor.

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Instagram
Jordan Francis

The Canadian rapper and actor played breakdancer Barron James in both Camp Rock movies. The 29-year-old is now working as a songwriter, producer and choreographer. 

Francis is still close with Lovato, posting a sweet Instagram tribute in December 2019. 

"I've known you over a decade and no matter what you've always been a real one to me and my family," he wrote. "I always got your back."

 

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic, Instagram
Aaryn Doyle

Doyle, who co-starred as singer and dancer Lola Scott in the first film, was one of the only cast members not to return for Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Since starring in the DCOM, the 27-year-old Canadian still works as an actress and singer, as well as hosts her own YouTube channel.

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Instagram
Jasmine Richards

The Canadian singer co-starred as Margaret "Peggy" Dupree in both Camp Rock movies, which followed her run on the TV series Naturally, Sadie. After her time at camp came to an end, Richards went on to appear in Bomb Girls. 

The 30-year-old married Mike Caci in September 2018 and the couple is expecting their first child in September 2020. Richards is also the owner of Wildwood Lashes. 

Anthony Randell / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Daniel Fathers

The English actor and screenwriter, who played Brown Cesario, the owner of the camp/the Grays' uncle, has gone on the appear in hit TV shows such as 90210, Orphan Black and Reign. Most recently, he starred opposite Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint in the TV adaptation of Snatch, with the 54-year-old joining the cast in season two.  

Fathers also appeared in Netflix's 2017 A Christmas Prince.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Julie Brown

Brown's Dee La Duke helped mentor the campers as the musical director in both films, but she had an even bigger role behind-the-scenes: She co-wrote the film.

Brown, 61, recurred on The Middle for several years, and worked as a writer on the sitcom Melissa & Joey

