Would Gizelle Bryant Marry Ex-Husband Jamal Again? The RHOP Star Says...

Second time's the charm?

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant surprised fans when she revealed last year that she's back together with her ex-husband and father of her three daughters Jamal Bryant (the two divorced over a decade ago following the megachurch pastor's infidelity). On the recent season five premiere of RHOP, Gizelle's kids Adore, Angel and Grace seemed less than thrilled about their parents dating again.

So have the Bravo star's children warmed up to the idea of them rekindling their romance?

"Yes, of course they have. That was like a year or so ago. We're doing great," Gizelle tells E! News of her relationship. "I mean it's a little tough in this pandemic because you can't get up and fly wherever you want to go and meet somebody. So it's been a little tough on us, but we're doing great."

Gizelle had a surprising answer when asked if she'd marry Jamal a second time if he were to propose again.