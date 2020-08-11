This $39 Floral Maxi Dress Has 1,368 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
During the dog days of summer, we want a flowy maxi dress to chill in. They can be pretty pricey, though. But we've found a reviewer-loved option on Amazon that you can't go wrong with. The VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dresses come in 38 different prints and ring up at only $39. You can wear them casually at home or dress them up with accessories for a special event.
Hear more about these amazing maxis below!
VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress
These comfy maxis have short sleeves, a V-neckline and dainty buttons down the front. They also have a slit so you can walk freely.
Here's what reviewers have to say:
"Great buy! I wore it as a maternity dress for my baby shower and it looked beautiful. I've gotten a ton of compliments on it every time I wear it."
"It's an extremely comfortable dress, provides coverage from the sun while being very light and breezy, and I get compliments every time I wear it!"
"The fit is very flattering and very forgiving in the stomach area. Lightweight material and not at all see through!"
