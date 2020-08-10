Kelly Clarkson Filling in For Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent

Kelly Clarkson is stepping into the shoes of Simon Cowell.

The woman of many talents confirmed on Monday, Aug. 10 that she will be filling in for Cowell on this week's episodes of America's Got Talent. She said in a statement, "My friend Simon Cowell is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler and hotter is taking his seat. The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson."

"You're welcome in advance," Kelly cheekily ended her announcement.

The accident the singer was referring to took place Saturday, Aug. 8. At the time, a spokesperson for Simon shared that the 60-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. They added that he had been test-riding a new electric bike at his Malibu home when the fall took place.