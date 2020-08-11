Which Below Deck Med Crew Member Was Caught With Drugs?

Holy ship!

Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean has certainly been dramatic, and even though the series has long teased a potential drug bust by Captain Sandy Yawn, nothing could've prepared us for what's just beginning to unfold on the Bravo show.

At the end of the latest episode, Captain Sandy is shocked to receive a text message that read, "I'm sorry but I have to report this," along with a photo of a prescription box of Valium, what appears to be a vape pen and an item with the initials "H.F." embroidered on it.

Yes, H.F. for chief stew Hannah Ferrier.

It's not explicitly stated who sent the text to Sandy, but Below Deck Med fans have watched her clash with roommate Malia White throughout the season. Plus, Hannah outright told Malia that she had Valium in her bunk when she was experiencing a panic attack on a recent episode.

But Hannah has bigger things to worry about than who snitched.