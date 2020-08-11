Fall Crazy In Love With This New Beauty Line From Beyoncé's Makeup Guru

Ever sit there and think, "I wish I could have Beyoncé's gorgeous lashes...." Well, you're in luck.
Celebrity makeup artist Rokael Lizama—his A-list clients include Queen Bey, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Mariah Carey—has officially launched his own beauty brand, Rokael Beauty. And the first items available in the collection? Lash products guaranteed to increase volume and enhance your finished look.
"The hair I used in this collection is so unique and the highest quality faux mink I've seen hit the market," he explained to E! News of the lashes. "I met with 30 factories and finally found a factory that could produce this hair type and cat eye effect. The individuals and clusters are patent pending, which is exciting to say I created lashes with designs not seen before in the market and the makeup industry. I took the technology and designed another collection that will be released this September."
The inspiration for his own line came after years of working with stars—Beyoncé's BET Awards look is a recent favorite of his—and noticing a gap in the industry. "I felt there were products that were missing for deeper skin tones and products that made the everyday woman's makeup routine easier while still being able to get a glamorous look," he shared. "I've also always customized my clients makeup and thought it was time to make it available for everyone."
And there is plenty more to come from Rokael Beauty. He's also working on face sculpting products along with innovative lipsticks and dazzling eyeshadows, set to be released later this year.
Ready to fall crazy in love with his makeup? Go ahead and shop the line now right here.