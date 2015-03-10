RIP Notorious B.I.G: Diddy, Kendrick Lamar, Faith Evans & More Pay Tribute to Late Rapper

March 9 marks the anniversary of the day that rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as Notorious B.I.G or Biggie Smalls, tragically left us in 1997.

Eighteen years ago today, the 24-year-old Brooklyn native was killed in Los Angeles just six months after the death of his West Coast rival Tupac Shakur, and in honor of his legacy, a number of Hollywood's greats have taken to Twitter, Instagram and more to pay tribute to Biggie.

His best friend and fellow Bad Boy Sean "Diddy" Combs Instagrammed a number of throwback photos, as well as hosting an event last night in memory of his fallen friend.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar spit some bars to remember the rapper, and Biggie's ex-wife and R&B singer Faith Evans, his daughter T'yanna Wallace, Lil Cease, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch gathered onstage in his hometown to run through a few hits featuring B.I.G., like Lil Kim's "Crush On You," and The Lox's tribute cut "Letter to B.I.G."