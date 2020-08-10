Canadian Sportscaster Dan O'Toole Shares Family Update One Month After His Infant Was Found Safe

Dan O'Toole is ready to "get on with the show."

The TV sports anchor has returned to the small screen, just over a month after he told fans his 1-month-old daughter had been taken.

"Hey there. It's great to be back," he told viewers in an on-air message also posted to his Instagram account early Monday, Aug. 10. "We all need to take a break from time to time and look after our mental health."

As O'Toole further explained, "I've been away for a little bit while I looked after myself. Now I'm back, I'm feeling good and I want to thank everyone for your well wishes and support for me and my family over the last few weeks."

The father of three assured, "Everyone's doing fine and I am thrilled to be here, so let's get on with the show."