Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Welcome First Child Together: Revisit Their Love Story

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have welcomed their first child together, her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed. Scroll on to look back at the couple's romance.

By Jess Cohen 10 Aug, 2020 12:51 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesChris PrattKatherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have a newborn baby to marvel at.

The Gift of Forgiveness author and the Guardians of the Galaxy star have welcomed their first child together! The baby news was confirmed by Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who was out shopping for a present on Sunday, Aug. 9. During a chat with a photographer, Patrick said that mom and baby are "doing great" and explained that he "just got her a little gift." The Midnight Sun actor also flashed his present, decorated in pink ribbon, to the camera.

The couple's new bundle of joy comes just over two years after the duo started dating. "They both really like each other," a source told E! News in June 2018. "Chris is smitten by Katherine and is super happy about how it's going so far." The insider also confirmed that Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver, set them up, explaining, "She knows Chris through mutual friends." 

Chris and Katherine, who announced their engagement in Jan. 2019, went on to wed in a romantic ceremony in front of loved ones at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ceremony took place in June 2019, exactly one year after the couple first stepped out together.

In early 2020, Chris—who shares son Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Farisspoke out about growing their family. In a conversation with E!'s Jason Kennedy, the 41-year-old said, "She's a great stepmom. She's, god-willing, gonna be a great mom one day."

And now that that day has arrived, let's take a look back at the couple's milestone moments together over the years!

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Summer Loving

In June 2018, an insider tells E! News that the Jurassic World star is "smitten" with his new girlfriend, adding that he's "super happy" about the start of their blossoming relationship. 

SplashNews.com
Meeting the Family

Chris and Katherine take things to the next level by spending time with the Schwarzenegger family. As it turns out, the one and only Maria Shriver played matchmaker for the couple! 

Instagram
Getting Close With the Pratts

Judging by photos shared online of the these September 2018 festivities, Chris' family and friends welcomed Katherine with open arms as they all posed together for group photos.

 

Instagram
So Happy

Chris and Katherine are all smiles during their outing with Pratt's brother Cully Pratt and friends.

BACKGRID
Getting Fresh Air

The two hold hands and are all smiles, as they step outside for an afternoon stroll. 

CPR/Goodwin / BACKGRID
All Smiles

The dynamic duo looks over-the-moon in love, during their afternoon outing.

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Soaking Up the Sun

The pair soaks up the sun and spends time with Katherine's family in Hyannis Port, Mass.

HEDO / BACKGRID
Twinning

The two showcase denim looks as they leave Beauty & Essex after enjoying dinner together in August 2018.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Time to Play

The two ride Bird scooters around her mom's neighborhood in early August 2018.

SPOT / BACKGRID
All Smiles

Nothing to hide here! The lovebirds sport casual looks on a dinner date at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, CA in late August 2018.

MEGA
Shopping Together

The two are seen out and about in L.A. after attending a Boy Scout Troop meeting in November 2018.

Instagram
Instagram Official

"Happy Birthday Chief!" Chris, 39, captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Instagram
She Said Yes!

Congratulations are in order, because Chris has officially popped the question. The duo announce their engagement in January 2019, with the future groom writing on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Wedding Bells

On the topic of wedding planning, an insider tells E! News in March that the celebs are "taking their time," but look forward to including Pratt's son Jack in the ceremony possibly as a "little groomsman."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April 2019.

BACKGRID
Here Comes the Bride

Katherine is spotted arriving to her star-studded bridal shower, which a source describes as "beautiful and elegant." Oprah Winfrey is among attendees. 

Instagram / Chris Pratt
I Do

The couple exchange their vows and say "I Do" in a romantic California ceremony.

Instagram
Cooking in Quarantine

The Marvel star adorably crashes the author's baking video.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Baby News

In April 2020, E! News learns that the couple is expecting their first child together. Four months later, Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirms she has welcomed a baby.

