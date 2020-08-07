90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Opens Up About Finding Love After Prison and Anfisa Split

Jorge Nava is ready for a second chance at love after prison.
Pop culture fans may remember the 90 Day Fiancé season 4 star for his unique relationship with Anfisa Nava. While things between the two started off on a romantic note, their vows were put to the test when Jorge was arrested and sentenced to two and half years in prison on drug charges.
Fast-forward to today and the TLC reality star is officially done with prison and moving on with a new lady in his life.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jorge revealed that he is seeing someone new he met on Instagram.
"It was actually a friendly relationship before it became the relationship that it is today," he told E! News. "When I went out to California to visit my family, we went on our first date and then a week after that, she came and stayed with me and we've kind of been together ever since."
Jorge continued, "We travel pretty much all over Arizona. We go to different hikes and we kind of try to stay active as much as we can and see as much as we can while I'm here."
While Jorge is trying to keep his relationship more on the private side, he recently shared an Instagram with his girlfriend while in Arizona and at the beach.
As for where things stand with Anfisa, Jorge says things became more and more tense when he was in prison.
Jorge claims he didn't get any visits from her while behind bars. And when talking on the phone with his wife, Jorge claims Anfisa would say "some of the nastiest things."
"She was never really there to support me mentally while I was down, while I was at my worst, at my lowest," Jorge claimed. "It was almost a blessing for me to go to prison. Well it was a blessing. I came out a new person. I'm healthier. I'm mentally stronger. I just feel like I'm totally different than I was before."
Today, Jorge says he is in the process of filing for divorce and has the support of his family during this next chapter of his life.
"To be honest with you, I just want it to be a clean split and just move on with life," he shared. "I don't ask her for anything and now I'm just trying to make it as clean as possible." Will he get his wish? Stay tuned!
90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC.