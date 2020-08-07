Elle Fanning to Play Michelle Carter in Hulu Series About Infamous Texting Suicide Case

Elle Fanning has landed the role of a lifetime.

The actress is set to portray Michelle Carter in the new Hulu series The Girl From Plainville, based on the Esquire article written by Jesse Barron.

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017, three years after her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, committed suicide. According to NBC News, prosecutors claimed the then-17-year-old encouraged a suicidal Conrad to take his life, as evident in the hundreds of text messages Michelle sent him in the days preceding his death.

She was sentenced to serve 15 months and five years probation.

The teen and her legal representatives tried to appeal the conviction numerous times, but were struck the final blow in Jan. 2020 when the United States Supreme Court declined to hear their argument.

Carter was released from prison that same month, with officials citing good behavior. "Michelle has earned enough time off her sentence to be able to end her sentence on January 23rd. She's attended programs, she's had a job, she's been polite to our staff and volunteers and she gets along with the inmates," a prison spokesperson shared at the time. "There have been no disciplinary problems with her whatsoever and she's been a model inmate in here at Bristol County."