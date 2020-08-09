NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Here’s How To See Your Favorite Movies Come to Life

From Harry Potter to Jurassic World, here are all of the films that you can get up close and personal with at Universal Theme Parks!

By Allison Crist 09 Aug, 2020 11:00 AMTags
MoviesHarry PotterCelebritiesJurassic WorldEntertainmentFast and Furious
Related: "Harry Potter" & Daniel Radcliffe 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Turning a fantasy into reality. 

It's never been easier to interact with all of your favorite films and characters in real life! Some of the most iconic movies of the past live on at Universal Theme Parks, allowing fans to reexperience the magic they felt when they were first introduced to flicks like Jurassic Park and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The best thing about visiting either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort is that you won't just be getting a surface look at the various motion pictures around the parks. Nope—instead, you'll become a part of a movie's story through roller coasters, interactive 3D experiences and other rides!

Take Men in Black: Alien Attack for example. As part of this ride, you'll face off against a group of your fellow riders as you're launched into the middle of New York City, which is under siege by aliens.

Or there's the thrilling Revenge of the Mummy coaster, where you won't just plunge down steep hills, but you'll do so while being chased by the evil Mummy Imhotep!

photos
The Best Summer Movies...Ever

Of course, there's no forgetting all of the Harry Potter magic present at both U.S. theme parks. Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter has two lands, Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, while Hollywood has Hogsmeade and the larger-than-life Hogwarts castle.

You'll do everything from take a scenic ride through Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to fly deep into the Forbidden Forrest, in addition to encountering your favorites, Harry, Ron, and Hermione!

Trending Stories

1

Downton Abbey Cast: Where Are They Now?

2

Inside Camila Cabello’s First Year As Shawn Mendes' Señorita

3
Exclusive

How 365 Days Became the Year's Most Talked About Film

photos
Harry Potter Kid Stars Then and Now

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced Universal Studios Hollywood to temporarily close—aside from the famed CityWalk, which is open on a limited basis—and Universal Orlando Resort to implement new safety guidelines like required face coverings and temperature checks, the theme parks' goal remains the same: allowing people to "ride the movies." 

So whether that's in the near future or a year from now, prepare to step into the worlds created by King Kong, the Fast & Furious franchise, Transformers and so many more.

To get a better idea of what to look forward to, check out the below list of movie-inspired rides at Universal Theme Parks!

(E! and Universal Studios are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Universal Studios Hollywood; Zumapress
The Flight of Hippogriff

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood & Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Harry Potter franchise

A rollercoaster that the whole family can enjoy, this ride takes you through the pumpkin patch and past Hagrid's hut as you approach a Hippogriff.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Jurassic World: The Ride

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood

Film: Jurassic World

Jurassic Park: The Ride operated at the Hollywood location from 1996 to 2018, and then it was re-themed based on the 2015 film Jurassic World and its 2018 sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new ride features larger, more realistic dinosaurs and other technological improvements. 

Universal Studios Orlando; Shutterstock
Skull Island: Reign of Kong

Location: Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort

Film: King Kong franchise

It's hard to miss this ride as it features a giant sculpture of King Kong! Once inside and aboard the expedition truck of your choice, you'll venture in to the jungle and face the wrath of prehistoric predators, fearsome creatures and of course, Kong himself.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Transformers: The Ride-3D

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Transformers franchise

A thrill like no other, this 3D dark ride puts riders in the middle of the ultimate war zone, fighting alongside Optimus Prime. Flight simulation technology and 3D HD media make the experience all too real!

Universal Studios Orlando; Zumapress
Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s

Location: Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Fim: Harry Potter franchise

One of the main attractions of Universal Studio Florida's Diagon Alley is the thrill ride Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's. While traversing through cavernous passageways that lead deep underground, you'll encounter Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

But that's not all! You'll also come face to face with villains Voldemort and Bellatrix, as well as trolls and other creatures that stand between you and a safe return to Diagon Alley.

Universal Studios Orlando; Shutterstock
Men in Black: Alien Attack

Location: Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Men in Black

This isn't your typical ride—in fact, it's pretty interactive! You'll face off against a group of your fellow riders as you're launched into the middle of New York City, which is under attack by aliens. Think laser tag, but much more fun.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS
Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood & Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Harry Potter franchise

Take a scenic ride through Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where you'll get a glimpse of Dumbledore's office, encounter the Whomping Willow and a horde of Dementors and witness a Quidditch match!

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Revenge of the Mummy

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: The Mummy franchise

Prepare for darkness! This indoor ride eventually plunges you straight down into a pitch-black abyss as you try to flee from the evil Mummy Imhotep. 

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Despicable Me franchise

This computer-animated simulator ride takes you on a journey with Despicable Me characters Gru, his daughters and the Minions. Riders get a first-hand look at Gru's super villain laboratory, a Minion-inspired dance party and much more.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Location: Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Harry Potter franchise

One of the newer rides at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal's Florida location, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure allows you to fly deep into the Forbidden Forrest. While dipping into an endless pit of Devil's Snare or being placed in the sights of a centaur's bow, riders will come face to face with creatures ranging from the three-headed dog to Cornish Pixies.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
The Cat in the Hat

Location: Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: The Cat in the Hat

Disappear into this classic Dr. Seuss story as you swerve through vividly re-created scenes with colorful characters and crazy motion as you twist from room to room!

Universal Studios Orlando; Shutterstock
Jurassic Park: The Ride

Location: Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Jurassic Park

No promises you won't get splashed on this coaster! Researched and built when Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park was still in production, the water-based ride is a park classic.

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Fast & Furious: Supercharged

Location: Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Fast & Furious franchise

The rides are similar for the most part, though Florida's is a stand-alone while the Hollywood version is part of the Studio Tour. Both feature Fast & Furious characters like Dom and Hobbs, in addition to engaging riders in an immersive experience that takes place within the franchise's world.

Universal Studios Orlando; Shutterstock
Pteranodon Flyers

Location: Universal's Islands of Adventure (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Jurassic Park

Take flight underneath the 10-foot wings of a Pteranodon on this kid-friendly ride and you're guaranteed amazing views of the theme park.

Universal Studios Orlando; Shutterstock
E.T. Adventure

Location: Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hop aboard your very own flying bicycle with E.T. in the front basket and zip past NASA and police officials as they try to track him down before he can save his dying home planet!

Universal Studios Hollywood; Shutterstock
Shrek 4-D

Location: Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando Resort)

Film: Shrek 4-D

Shrek 4-D, a prequel to Shrek 2 set right after the events of Shrek, is a mini movie that plays as part of this ride of the same name. However, riders aren't just watching the film the old fashioned way—instead, they don OgreVision glasses, which, with the help of special effects, allows them to see, hear and feel what's happening.

(E! and Universal Studios are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Downton Abbey Cast: Where Are They Now?

2

Inside Camila Cabello’s First Year As Shawn Mendes' Señorita

3
Exclusive

How 365 Days Became the Year's Most Talked About Film

4

Charlize Theron's Daughters Make a Special Appearance During Her Party

5

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Major Cleavage & New Bob Haircut on Instagram