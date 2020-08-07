Singer Cady Groves' Cause of Death Revealed

New details are being revealed in regards to Cady Groves' unexpected death.

On Friday, Aug, 7, the Davidson County Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News that the singer-songwriter's cause of death was due to complications from chronic ethanol abuse.

The findings come more than three months after Cady passed away at the age of 30. Back on May 4, Cady's brother Cody Groves confirmed her death on social media.

"I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and Internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation," Cody wrote in his message. "The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes."

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced," he continued. "Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."