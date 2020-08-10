7 Makeup Products Celebrities Wear Instead of Foundation During Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer beauty is all about dewy skin (See: Ashley Graham's radiant complexion), yet the matte formulas of many foundations can easily get in the way of your glow.
During the warmer months, many put down their powder-like foundations and opt for products that are hydrating, lighter and contain SPF—all of which will keep you cool, glowing and fresh when it's hot. For many celebrities that are required to wear heavy makeup on set and the red carpet, lighter skin makeup is preferred when they're off duty.
"When I'm not working, I just do my best to keep it really simple," Kate Mara told E! News, before sharing her love for tinted moisturizer. "It's better for your skin that way."
If you want to wear something lighter than a powder or liquid foundation during the summer, you have three options: tinted moisturizer, BB cream and CC cream. Tinted moisturizers are the lightest and most sheer of the three. BB cream is also light, but has more pigment. And, CC cream (aka color-correcting cream) is going to be more opaque, covering up dark circles and scars more effectively.
Ready to glow? Check out the products that celebrities use instead of foundation below!
Ashley Graham's Pick: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
"In the summer, I prefer a tinted moisturizer by Laura Mercier, and I tend to eat more fruit, hardy salads—and coconut sorbet, which I love," Ashley told Vogue.
Kate Bosworth's Pick: Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer
According to Kate's Instagram, "This is SUCH a great tinted glow element when you want or have a bit of a tan. Super natural & unisex!"
Victoria Justice's Pick: Revision Intellishade Original SPF 45
"On a daily basis, as far as during the day, I always wear a product by Revision Skincare, like a tinted moisturizer with SPF in it. I don't feel good unless [I wear it]," she told Bustle.
Rihanna's Pick: Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Lightweight, vegan, oil-free and truly invisible on all skin tones, this moisturizer-meets-sunscreen is super hydrating, reduces the appearance of pores, and combats discoloration and dark spots. It's also refillable when you run out.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Pick: Erborian BB Crème au Ginseng
"This gives [a] baby skin effect," Rosie told Vogue, explaining why she loves this BB cream.
Kate Mara's Pick: Chanel Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup SPF 15
Kate told E! News "If I'm going to lunch or dinner or something, I use Chanel's tinted moisturizer. It's really light, so it looks like you barely have anything on."
Lauren Bushnell's Pick: It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
"I absolutely love this CC cream from It Cosmetics, and it has SPF 50 in it, so I get my sunscreen and coverage in there," she told us before heading to Coachella in 2018. "And, it just stays in place all day."
Planning more fun in the sun? These top green sunscreens will have you covered all summer long.
—Originally published June 27, 2018, at 5:32 p.m. PT