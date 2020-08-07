The MixtapE! Presents Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Robyn and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Who else is heading into the weekend feeling some major WAP energy? Because after several listens to Cardi B's comeback track featuring Megan Thee Stallion, we sure are.
Of course, these rap queens aren't the only artists to have graced us with some new tunes this week—even if their music video is the most star-studded of the bunch. From the return of a dance floor diva to more than a few promising up-and-comers, there's plenty just waiting to be added to your Spotify libraries.
Your playlist for the weekend of Aug. 7-9 has arrived. Enjoy!
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
It's filthy, it's flirty, it's funny—it's everything we wanted in a collab between these two. Consider this late entry into the race for song of the summer your new frontrunner. And that video? It's everything.
SG Lewis, Robyn and Channel Tres — "Impact"
The headline here may be the return of the Swedish superstar, two years after the release of her 2018 album Honey, but the real star of the show is Channel Tres, whose baritone vocals glide over SG's slick production like butter. We can not wait to hear this one in the club when we're eventually let back in.
Victoria Monét — "Jaguar"
The title track off Victoria's debut album is a perfect distillation of what makes the Grammy-nominated songwriter's project so special. With the triumphant brass, noodling bass line and propulsive hi-hats, it's irresistibly funky. And that sultry vocal laid pristinely atop the production, tying the whole thing together? The icing on a very delicious cake.
JoJo — "What You Need"
On this new track, the first of five to be featured on the forthcoming deluxe version of her recent album Good to Know, the unstoppable Joanna Levesque delivers an absolute banger. Expect to have the slinky chorus stuck in your head for a while.
CHIKA — "U Should"
One of rap's most promising new voices reminds just why everyone's paying such close attention to her with this romantic new track that's simply radiating warmth.
Tiana Major9 — "Real Affair"
The British singer-songwriter delivers some of the week's best R&B on this standout song from new EP At Sixes & Sevens. The hazy midtempo track is a total late-night vibe.
DUCKWRTH feat. KIAN — "QUICK"
There's a playfulness to this new release from the L.A.-based rapper that makes it the perfect companion to a warm summer afternoon. Consider our interest in his upcoming major label debut, SuperGood, suitably piqued.
Washed Out — "Paralyzed"
The king of chillwave is back today with new album Purple Noon and, true to form, the LP is a lush and laidback affair. This standout track, in particular, is a dream. All swirling synths and ethereal vocals, it washes over you like a warm bath.
Glass Animals — "Tangerine"
This breakout bop off Dreamland, the English band's third studio album, is full of the sort of nostalgic yearning we're all experiencing in 2020's most unique dog days of summer.
Ava Max feat. Lauv and Saweetie — "Kings & Queens Pt 2"
Ahead of the Sept. 18 release of her debut album Heaven & Hell, the rising pop sensation has turned to a few friends for a remix of her hit single. And while we're not mad at Lauv's contribution, it's all about Sweetie's sleek verse. And if the track is giving you major early Lady Gaga vibes, that's because her frequent collaborator RedOne had a hand in writing and producing.
Bonus Tracks:
This week, we're dedicating this section to fierce AF females. Turn these ones all the way up for a little extra boost of empowerment.
Abir — "Yallah"
Sasha Sloan — "Lie"
TeaMarrr feat. Wale — "Colors"
Icona Pop — "Feels In My Body"
Elliphant — "Had Enough"
Happy listening!