The MixtapE! Presents Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Robyn and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Who else is heading into the weekend feeling some major WAP energy? Because after several listens to Cardi B's comeback track featuring Megan Thee Stallion, we sure are.

Of course, these rap queens aren't the only artists to have graced us with some new tunes this week—even if their music video is the most star-studded of the bunch. From the return of a dance floor diva to more than a few promising up-and-comers, there's plenty just waiting to be added to your Spotify libraries.