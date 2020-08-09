Downton Abbey Cast: Where Are They Now?

We've been expecting you.

In case you haven't heard, you have been formally invited to reunite with the characters of Downton Abbey by binging the series on NBC's streaming service, Peacock!

Whether you are a super-fan who has missed The Dowager Countess' biting quips or want to experience the award-winning show's story for the first time, there is no doubt that the magic of the show is thanks to the actors like Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, Lily James and more.

Now that the show is on Peacock, we're taking a look at where all of the show's most memorable performers have landed since the series' run.

Of course, we saw most of them reunite in last year's Downton Abbey movie, but plenty have also starred in blockbusters and as the lead of new TV series, too.