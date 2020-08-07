6 Acts of Kindness That Will Inspire You

Ready to add a much needed boost of kindness to your weekend plans?

Every Friday, E! compiles a round-up of feel good stories to end your week on an uplifting note, highlighting acts of kindness—big and small.

Today, we're sharing a couple stories about family members coming together to support one another, including one brother who went above and beyond to show his love for his little sister after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Plus, we have an exclusive interview with a woman who started a non-profit to help her community after losing two young boys close to her, even inspiring a Hollywood star to join her mission to grant sick children's wishes.

Oh, and did we forget to mention Ryan Reynolds ended up taking on the unexpected role of social media superhero this week when he used his Twitter feed for good, helping a devastated woman find a priceless family heirloom after it was stolen?