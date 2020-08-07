Meet Exa: Credo Beauty's New Private Label Makeup Line!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
While the clean beauty industry has made amazing inroads by creating super-wearable formulas that are toxin-free, the category has been lacking is in offering a diverse shade range. But the game just changed with the launch of Exa, Credo Beauty's new private label makeup line!
The brand's name comes from the decimal unit prefix 1018 (1,000,000,000,000,000,000) because Exa's range is big, their impact is bigger and they're at the max on inclusivity. Exa's formulas are powered by plants, designed for everyone, and offered in packaging that's eco-friendly. Plus, Exa donates a percentage of proceeds to Women's Voices for the Earth, an organization that amplifies women's voices to eliminate the chemicals that harm our health and our communities.
And they mean business! Exa's foundation range offers 43 shades, making it the most inclusive foundation range in the clean beauty category. The formula includes a robust anti-pollution ingredient blend that uses micro-algae to shield skin from free-radicals and other pollutants. And to make sure you have a flawless canvas for that foundation, they've also released a skin-smoothing primer, offering a long-wear semi-matte finish with blurring properties, courtesy of an ingredient listing that's 97% natural.
Exa's foundation and primer are available now. Shop them both below!
Exa Jump Start Smoothing Primer
This semi-matte primer is good for all skin types, including dry, mature and sensitive, and every skin tone. It's vegan and also doubles as skincare, with soothing cocoa fruit powder, CoQ10 and free radical-fighting fatty acids from raspberry seed to protect skin against blue-light damage. Plus, it effectively blurs imperfections, so your face becomes the perfect canvas for your makeup.
Exa High Fidelity Foundation
Buildable with a semi-satin finish, this vegan, weightless foundation is available in 43 shades and made to look like your skin, but better. Ingredients include comforting aloe vera juice and plumping peach fruit extract to protect the skin's barrier against environmental stressors, along with protective microalgae actives, soothing maqui berry and hydrating hyaluronic acid. Plus, it's gluten free.
Meanwhile, Ashley Graham just dropped her latest swimwear collection with Swimsuits For All, so make sure you check it out! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!