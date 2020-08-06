Luke Bryan Dishes on New Album & Explains What "Country Boy Hot Yoga" Is

After a months-long delay, Luke Bryan's brand new album is finally hitting shelves on Friday.
The country music superstar and American Idol judge expressed his excitement for the upcoming release on Thursday's Daily Pop, telling E! host Morgan Stewart that Born Here Live Here Die Here, his seventh studio album, has a sound that his fans are sure to recognize.
"The amazing thing is we've already had the opportunity to put three songs from the album out, so I think a lot of people have already heard some of the material," Luke explained. "But when you get into the album, there's some sounds that are a lot more, kind of a little bit retro...some stuff from my earlier years as an artist."
In addition to dropping three singles from Born Here Live Here Die Here, Luke also released "Build Me a Daddy," which tells the story of a young boy whose father, a soldier, has died. The track fits into the portion of the album that's "real emotional," according to the 44-year-old.
"Every time I play it for somebody, it really affects them in an emotional way," Luke told Morgan. "I've always tried to really make albums that check a lot of boxes for people, and I feel like I really touched on some great stuff on this album. And I'm excited for the fans to get it."
Initially set for an April release until the coronavirus pandemic struck, Luke's album has actually been done since January. He said that at this point, he's "tired of riding around in my truck listening."
When he's not doing that, Luke's practicing what he calls "country boy hot yoga," a.k.a. harvesting sweet corn. Since quarantine started, he's planted a whopping four acres.
"I just get out there and I pull the corn and I start sweating out all the margaritas and all my bad decisions from the night before," the musician said, laughing.
At the end of the day, Luke is just happy to be doing what he does—even though it's still "hard for me to wrap my head around," he explained.
"To move to Nashville and follow your dreams—I started with little bitty small dreams and now they've just grown into a lot of unimaginable opportunities—it's certainly been amazing and fun and [I've] been loving every aspect of it."
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview—which includes a hilarious game of "Luke Knows Best"—in the above clip!