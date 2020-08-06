Read Zoë Kravitz's Touching Tribute to Her High Fidelity Family After Show's Cancellation

Related : Zoe Kravitz Reacts to Being in "High Fidelity" Like Her Mom

Fans are saying goodbye to High Fidelity. The Hulu series is being canceled after one season.

The show was a reimagined version of Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and the 2000 film adaptation starring John Cusack, with Zoë Kravitz taking on the main role and telling the story from a female point of view. The 31-year-old actress gave a final farewell to the program on Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 5.

"I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family," she wrote alongside a series of cast photos. "Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #BreakUpsSuck."

Kravitz had a special connection to High Fidelity, which also featured Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jake Lacy, David H. Holmes and more stars. Not only did she star in it, but she also served as an executive producer. In addition, her mom, Lisa Bonet, appeared in the original movie.

"I've always been a fan of the book and the film regardless of the fact that she was in it," Kravitz told E! News earlier this year. "But I think it's a cool thing that she was a part of it, and it feels like a very cool, serendipitous, full-circle situation for sure."