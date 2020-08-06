Jamie Foxx Details His Trash Talk Conversations With Kobe Bryant

Jamie Foxx appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show and shared a story about the late Kobe Bryant and his fifth NBA Championship ring.

The 52-year-old actor recalled how he and the Lakers legend had "this incredible cantankerous relationship" in which they would "always go at each other." The Oscar winner remembered one particular time when the basketball pro came to see him perform in Los Angeles. Foxx said his group was full of Lakers fans but that he was a Mavericks fan because he was born in Texas. He then claimed Bryant teased him by saying, "Mavericks? Mavericks? I thought you was a winner."

Foxx said the two started "going back and forth." At one point, they started talking about different players, and Foxx said Kobe claimed, "They can't handle me." That's when Foxx brought up LeBron James.

"Then, he didn't stay for my show," Foxx said, noting Bryant left to work out. "He got so pissed."