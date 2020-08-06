Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals When She Knew Her Marriage to Chris Martin Was Over

It's been six years since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced they were consciously uncoupling. In a new article penned for British Vogue, the 47-year-old actress looked back at her split from the 43-year-old singer and the lessons they learned that changed breakup culture.

The Oscar winner recalled how she knew their marriage was over during a trip to the Tuscan countryside for her 38th birthday.

"Fall was coming; the leaves were just loosening their grip on bright green. Inside, the cottage was perfectly appointed in the way you dream of for a birthday trip: cozy living room with a fireplace, kitchen table overflowing with spoils from the farm nearby—peaches, tomatoes on the vine, basil, eggs," she wrote. "I don't recall when it happened, exactly. I don't remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew—despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held—my marriage was over."

Paltrow noted "it would be years" until they said the words aloud.

"But, that weekend, a dam had cracked just enough to hear the unrelenting trickle of truth. And it grew louder until it was all I could hear."

While Paltrow acknowledged she and Martin "were close" and "had always been friends," she also claimed they "had never fully settled into being a couple."

"We just didn't quite fit together. There was always a bit of unease and unrest. But man, did we love our children," she explained, citing their daughter Apple Martin, 16, and son Moses Martin, 14.