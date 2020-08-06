Watch Luann de Lesseps Dance With a Partner Half Her Size in Tequila-Fueled RHONY Sneak Peek

Another memorable RHONY dinner!
In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new The Real Housewives of New York City, the ladies let loose while celebrating Sonja Morgan's birthday in Mexico. However, it's Luann de Lesseps who steals the spotlight as she ends up dancing with a waiter half her size (more on that later!).
Upon arriving at the restaurant, named La Parrilla, Countess Luann appears less than impressed.
"Ok, this is where we came all the way? OK," the cabaret star remarks.
Co-star Dorinda Medley shuts down any negative talk as she declares that the eatery "looks fun." While Luann agrees that it does look fun, she tells the ladies they "should be in jeans for God's sake."
Don't be all, like, uncool, Luann!
Thankfully, it doesn't take long for the ladies to get into the spirit, especially since it's Sonja's night to celebrate her birthday. Although, it seems Lady Morgan didn't receive the memo about her party in Mexico.
"Why is it my night?" Sonja asks.
In response, Dorinda explains by just yelling, "It's your birthday night."
Later in a confessional, a "blown away" Sonja says this girls' dinner abroad "means so much more to me than a big party."
Is Sonja throwing shade at Ramona Singer's birthday bash with her 50 closest girlfriends? Hey, if the French Sole NY by Sonja Morgan shoe fits.
As the celebrating continues, a waiter balancing a tequila bottle on his head captures the attention of the housewives.
"I've been served tequila in really strange places, but never off a man's head," Luann tells the RHONY cameras.
Despite their noticeable height difference, Luann salsas with the multi-talented waiter. Unsurprisingly, this impromptu performance has the other ladies in stitches.
"This is amazing! Seeing Luann with this guy, she's gonna scoop him up like King Kong and take him home," Sonja states later on.
Newcomer Leah McSweeney says she's "dying" as she takes in the dancing.
"This man is the same height as her p---y," she jokes in a confessional.
Watch the hilarious scene play out in the clip above.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)