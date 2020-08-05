Audrie & Daisy's Daisy Coleman Dead By Suicide at 23

Daisy Coleman, a sexual assault survivor who later became an advocate, has passed away.

Her mom Melinda Coleman confirmed the news through Facebook on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

"My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight. If you saw crazy/messages and posts it was because I called the police to check on her. She was my best friend and amazing daughter," Melinda wrote. "I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can't. I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it's just not fair. My baby girl is gone."

In 2017, Daisy worked on a national campaign called SafeBAE—Safe Before Anyone Else—to help prevent others from enduring sexual violence.

The organization released a statement through Facebook on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to highlight the work she did for many victims.