Best Sites to Buy Underwear and Lingerie

Happy National Underwear Day! If you're looking for some recommendations on how to celebrate, we have some suggestions for sites to shop that will help you do so in style.
Whether you're looking for an underwireless, strapless bra that you can practically live in or gender-neutral undies that are super comfy and ethically made, these brands have your back (and your butt). Want something a little more frilly? There's options for that, too!
We scoped out some of the best places to buy undies and lingerie, and picked out some faves to share. Shop 'em below!
Cuup The Balconette
Cuup began with a vision to offer a collection of modern, minimal, unlined bras that never compromised fit, comfort or aesthetic... and the've achieved it. Now, the brand supports a community of women looking for substance in their bras and the brands they frequent, offering five everyday silhouettes in over 40 sizes. We love The Balconette for its seamless mix of sexy and practical in one fabulous silhouette, with sewn cups, sheer power mesh fabric, and lightweight, flexible underwire. Grab it in one (or all) of seven colors.
Spanx Undie-tectable Thong
Yes, Spanx has amazing shapewear, but if you haven't expanded into their undie offerings, you're missing out. Case in point, their Undie-tectable Thong in a size range from XS to XL. Not only will you escape the dreaded VPL, but the edges are elastic free and feature a bonded waistband to make your undies truly feel like you're wearing next to nothing. Plus, they come in four different colors.
Lively The No-Wire Strapless
For those who have struggled for eons to find undies and bras that are as comfortable and fashionable as they are functional, Lively is a revelation. Literally everything is infinitely wearable and totally beautiful. The No-Wire Strapless is a perfect example of this. As the first wire-free strapless bra on the market, it premiered to a 1,000-person waitlist, and it's not hard to see why. You can literally bend it, roll it and live in it in complete comfort. Plus, the brand offers bras at two for $60 or three for $80, and matching undies at three for $25.
Thistle and Spire Luxe U 3-Pack
Underclub offers two ways to shop: either you can sign up for a subscription (who wouldn't want a lingerie subscription!?), or you can shop a la carte. No matter which way you choose, we think this luxe three-pack of sexy lace undies for female-founded Thistle and Spire is a fab choice. There's a cheeky bikini, a thong, and a keyhole bikini to round things out. Plus, you can pair them with the Thistle and Spire Keyhole Bralette to complete the sexy.
Soma Lightest Lift Smooth Demi Bra
Soma is a treasure trove of lovely lingerie and loungewear, but you'd be missing out if you didn't indulge in one of their Lightest Lift Smooth Demi Bras. It features ultra-light cups with mesh on the sides and back, so it looks and feels invisible, but still offers a natural lift. It also works well with low-cut tops and features adjustable straps that can be criss-crossed if you want to wear a t-back without your straps showing.
TomboyX 9” Boy Short Boxer Briefs
Over the years, fully-inclusive apparel brand TomboyX has given more than $100,000 to various LGBTQ+ causes and organizations, as well as made it their company mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQ+ community that is often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. They always have amazing undie prints dropping all the time, like this super cute dinosaur print in everything from undies to bralettes. They have so many amazing pieces to choose from, but we love these gender neutral, eco-friendly and ethically made Boy Short Boxer Briefs for their comfort and pizazz, with bold rainbow stripes to help you show their pride. Get 'em in sizes XS to 4X.
MeUndies T-Back Bralette
We've written of our love of MeUndies before, and we're about to do it again. How could we not when they offer so many fabulous kinds of undies for everyone, and every body? We adore this T-back bralette in the brand's limited edition Back to the Future-inspired print. The straps may be delicate, but they're no less supportive to the girls, 'cause you can adjust them as needed. And it's made of that super-soft fabric MeUndies is known for, with dual-layer jersey in front, making this bralette a must have for any discerning undie enthusiast.
Girlfriend Collective Black Brief
Girlfriend Collective recently dropped a new collection of undies (and socks!) made of breathable interlock fabric that's crafted from recycled plastic bottles. They're stretchy and seamless, they mold to and move with your body, they're moisture wicking and super soft... so yeah, they're perfect. And they come in a size range of XXS to 6XL, with three color options. They're currently sold out, but you can sign up for the waitlist to get notified when they restock.
