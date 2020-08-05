Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More Stars Send Messages of Support After Beirut Explosion

Stars are sending their love to Beirut.

A massive explosion occurred in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Local news organization LBCI reported the following day that at least 5,000 people were injured in the blast and that at least 135 were killed. Dozens were also deemed missing.

At this time, the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. However, President Michel Aoun said an investigation into the blast would reveal the circumstances of what happened as soon as possible and that the results would be publicly shared.

According to CNN, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored in a port warehouse for six years "without preventative measures."

After the news broke, several celebrities shared messages on social media. Janet Jackson posted a message that read "Beirut in our hearts" and captioned it, "My prayers to everyone in Beirut, Lebanon." Kim Kardashian also tweeted, "Pray for Beirut."

"My heart, strength and condolences are with Lebanon and everyone affected by this tragedy," Ariana Grande also tweeted with donation links. "Please support / donate if you're able to, I will be doing so too."